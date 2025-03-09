This week, the market resumed its downward trajectory after Trump's promised tariffs on its two closest trading parents, Mexico and Canada, came into force, just to be paused a few hours later until April 2 on certain imports as the newly appointed
This Is The Time For SCHD To Shine
Summary
- Market volatility and uncertainty make defensive ETFs like Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF attractive for stability and resilience.
- SCHD's low expense ratio and large-cap value stock composition make it cost-effective and less volatile compared to tech-heavy ETFs like SPY and QQQ.
- SCHD outperforms during market downturns, offering a 3.6% dividend yield and better downside protection, making it ideal for tactical allocation during uncertain times.
- Despite underperforming in bull markets, SCHD's defensive nature and mature company holdings provide a balanced, long-term investment strategy amidst economic fluctuations.
