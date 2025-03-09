PFFR: Don't Let This 7% Yield Hypnotize You

Fred Piard
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF has a 7.21% SEC yield and invests in high-yielding REIT preferred securities.
  • PFFR's portfolio is high-risk with only 20.7% investment-grade assets and 56.5% concentrated in the top 10 issuers.
  • Since inception, PFFR's share price has declined 26.2%, resulting in a 48% loss in inflation-adjusted value over 7 years.
  • PFFR is unattractive for long-term investment due to high-risk and poor performance; other preferred stocks ETFs look hardly better.
  • Quantitative Risk & Value members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Attention!

seraficus

PFFR strategy

InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) started investing operations on 02/07/2017 and tracks the Indxx REIT Preferred Stock Index. PFFR has 109 holdings, a 30-day SEC yield of 7.21% and a total expense ratio of 0.45%. Distributions are paid monthly. As

Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with data-driven strategies. Among them, the Real Estate Rotation uses a multi-factor formula selecting a fund with a high probability of outperforming in the next few weeks. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard
16.05K Followers

Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been investing in data-driven systematic strategies since 2010.

Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PFFR ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PFFR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PFFR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News