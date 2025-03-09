Wall Street Week Ahead

Investors next week will be focusing on Wednesday consumer price index reading for February. Producer price inflation statistics for last month will be released on Thursday.



Major firms reporting quarterly results next week include Adobe (ADBE), Ferguson Enterprises (FERG), DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS), Dollar General (DG), and Kohl’s (KSS).



Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada will announce any changes to its monetary policy on Wednesday, while the European Union will release industrial production data on Thursday.

Earnings

Earnings spotlight: Monday, March 10 - BioNTech (BNTX), Vail Resorts (MTN), Paymentus Holdings (PAY), Hesai Group (HSAI), and NET Power (NPWR). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, March 11 - Ferguson Enterprises (FERG), Viking Holdings (VIK), DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS), Ciena (CIEN), and Kohl’s (KSS). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, March 12 - Adobe (ADBE), Crown Castle (CCI), UiPath (PATH), SentinelOne (S), and ABM Industries (ABM). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, March 13 - Ulta Beauty (ULTA), DocuSign (DOCU), Dollar General (DG), Futu Holdings (FUTU), and Rubrik (RBRK). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Friday, March 14 - Li Auto (LI). See the full earnings calendar.

Investing Group Spotlight

Electricity demand is rising on the back of AI data centers and continued electrification globally. The ramp up is boosting natural gas demand, which is likely to increase by 2 billion cf/d in both 2025 and 2026.

Many natural gas stocks have already run up, but there could be unrecognized value in certain Permian Basin oil and gas producers. What the market is currently missing is that the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian, as opposed to the Midland, has a much higher gas mix. That will mean that leading producers in the Delaware, with access to new pipelines, could see their share prices rise from recent corrections.

I like Permian Resources (PR) and Coterra Energy (CTRA) on last week's pullbacks. Permian Resources is a pure Permian play and is the 5th or 6th largest producer in the Delaware, while Coterra Energy is the 7th or 8th largest. Both companies pay a dividend, are engaging in buybacks, and are reducing debt, leading to strong shareholder yield. There are M&A catalysts as well, and I rate both a Buy right now. Discover more analysis from Kirk Spano with his SA Investing Group service - Margin of Safety Investing.

