The race to space. From the moon to Mars, space exploration is taking off, literally. Many are familiar with Elon Musk’s SpaceX or Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, as pioneers in reusable rockets and launch systems. Space exploration is in mega growth mode
Intuitive Machines: Ready For Takeoff, Buy For Long Haul
Summary
- Intuitive Machines is a leading space exploration company with significant growth, driven by major contracts and successful lunar missions, making it a strong buy opportunity.
- Despite recent stock dips, LUNR's 176% rise over six months and record backlog indicate robust future revenue growth.
- The space exploration sector is booming, with LUNR securing $4.8 billion in NASA contracts, enhancing its market position and long-term prospects.
- While not yet profitable, LUNR's revenue growth and strategic contracts suggest it will overcome operating expenses and achieve profitability soon.
