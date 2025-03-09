Trump has been pivoting towards a pro-cannabis stance heavily since his election campaign and Altria (NYSE:MO) stands to benefit from this development substantially. In August last year, Trump stated that tax dollars shouldn't be wasted on arresting individuals
Altria: Trump's Cannabis Pivot May Trigger An Investor Gold Rush
Summary
- Altria comprises over 20% of my dividend stock portfolio, and I am optimistic about its potential, even without cannabis reform.
- I believe Trump may enact federal cannabis reform due to political pragmatism and growing public support, especially among younger Republicans.
- Cannabis reform aligns with states' rights, appealing to conservatives, moderates, and libertarians, and could ensure continued Republican political dominance.
- Economically, cannabis reform is sensible, with the U.S. industry valued at $30 billion and the potential to create 420,000 jobs and double sales by 2028.
