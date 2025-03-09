FDRR: A Balanced Approach To Dividend Growth And Stock Price Growth

Ploutos Investing
7.05K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • FDRR invests in dividend stocks with positive return correlation to rising rates, but its heavy tech weighting increases downside risk in downturns.
  • The fund's large-cap focus ensures dividend stability, though its long-term correlation to rising rates is more evident.
  • Despite strong total returns and tech growth potential, FDRR's low defensive sector exposure raises volatility concerns.
  • Risk-averse investors may prefer more balanced dividend funds for stability during market downturns.

Five stacks of coloured coins with a graph line above

Richard Drury

ETF Overview

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) invests in a portfolio of dividend stocks that have positive return correlation to rising rates. The fund’s expense ratio of 0.16% is reasonable as other funds such as WisdomTree

This article was written by

Ploutos Investing
7.05K Followers
I am a value focused investor. Stocks rise and fall for many different reasons that we often cannot predict. Eventually, it is those companies with a wide moat and the ability to generate cash flow that prevail. Therefore, my investment focus is to find value stocks that are able to generate cash flow, with sustainable dividends and provide growth over time. I focus my attention on analyzing large-capped dividend growth stocks, REITs and ETFs. I aim at providing a quarterly update and insights on stocks I follow. Please feel free to browse the articles that I wrote and provide any comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FDRR ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FDRR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FDRR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News