The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) invests in ultra-short-term paper exactly as its name suggests. The fund has ~$32 billion in assets under management and has an expense ratio of 0.07%. Its 30-day SEC yield is 4.21%. Since
SGOV: Short-Term Treasuries Remain Attractive Amidst Persistent Uncertainty
Summary
- The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) offers an attractive 4.21% SEC yield with minimal risk, outperforming the 10-year Treasury in recent returns.
- Inflation trends and bond market volatility are crucial; high inflation could push long-term yields higher, while controlled inflation may lower short-term rates.
- Geopolitical risks, particularly U.S.-China tensions and potential tariff escalations, add layers of economic uncertainty, impacting global supply chains and inflation.
- Equities, gold, and Bitcoin are attractive but riskier; the short end of the yield curve remains favorable due to its high yield and low risk.
