PotlatchDeltic: Higher Lumber Prices Seems Inevitable At This Point

Timberica Yield
21 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • I rate PotlatchDeltic Corporation a buy due to a positive outlook for timber prices, driving asset appreciation and operating income growth.
  • PCH's healthy balance sheet and history of rewarding shareholders with special dividends make it an attractive investment, especially with expected dividends in 2025.
  • The Canada-US tariff war is likely to increase local timber prices, benefiting PCH's southern operations and supporting higher profitability.
  • PCH's vertical integration and stable margins enable consistent dividends and share repurchases, aligning with a bullish market outlook and intrinsic value estimates.

Logs in forest

Taiyou Nomachi

Investment Reasoning

I am rating PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) a buy based on the positive outlook for timber prices, which will drive asset appreciation for the company. The balance sheet is healthy, and any rise in timber prices will

This article was written by

Timberica Yield
21 Followers
Timberica Yield is an outlet for analyses focusing on income-yielding investment securities, those primarily being REITs.Investment recommendations are data-driven and not momentum-driven. In the evaluations, a combination of three models is used, REIT AMM, DDM, and NAV. These help derive a more accurate idea of a company's actual present and future value. The focus on income-yielding assets comes from the aspiration of building up a long-term resilient portfolio capable of withstanding market turmoil and ultimately outperforming most capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PCH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PCH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PCH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PCH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News