By reviewing 3 distinct scenarios for Meta (META), we will see how the intrinsic value changes. In the end, I draw the conclusion that despite price fluctuations, Meta will continue to add value based on its growth backed by high returns
High Cash Flow Capacity Renders Meta Investable In 2 Out Of 3 Valuation Scenarios
Summary
- Meta's intrinsic value is estimated at $586 per share, with potential to reach $685 in one year due to high ROIC and growth.
- Meta's AI investments, including open-source llama models and hardware capex, will drive growth in user-generated content, and diminish the value proposition of AI competitors.
- Even in a scenario of potential European revenue risks, Meta's intrinsic value remains strong, with a 1-year target of $635 backed by a high return on capital.
- Meta's high free cash flow capacity, revenue growth backed by ROIC, and AI capex will sustain the continued value add to investors.
- The implied market model may be too ambitious, but a more tenable base model justifies a premium and closes the value gap in less than 1 year.
