Imperial Brands: Offers Value, But The Air Is Getting Thinner

Philipp Brohl
Summary

  • Imperial Brands has delivered a 25% total since my last coverage six months ago, exceeding expectations, with shares up over 130% since 2020.
  • Despite rising share prices and expanded multiples, Imperial Brands remains attractive due to its strong cash generation and ongoing share buybacks and dividends.
  • However, current valuation at 9.27x earnings and a 5.8% dividend yield is less compelling compared to past years and peers like British American Tobacco.
  • Imperial Brands leads in shareholder yield but lags behind British American Tobacco in free cash flow yield and New Generation Products.
  • Given the buybacks Imperial Brands should grow at 6-7% a year, therefore the current FCF yield of 10.45% still looks attractive compared to other sectors, and I keep rating the shares a buy.

Industrie Zigarette Fabrik

SlobodanMiljevic/E+ via Getty Images

In October of last year, I wrote one of my first articles here on Seeking Alpha, focusing on Imperial Brands. In that analysis, I concluded that share buybacks should accelerate EPS growth to 6-7%. With ongoing buybacks

This article was written by

Philipp Brohl
Philipp is a seasoned value investor with nearly 20 years of experience in the field. He takes a global approach to investment opportunities, seeking out undervalued companies that offer a significant margin of safety, leading to attractive dividend yields and returns. While he does not limit his investments to specific sectors or countries, he focuses only on companies he thoroughly understands and can reasonably assess for future growth potential. Philipp is particularly enthusiastic when he identifies a company with a solid earnings track record trading at less than 8x free cash flow, which inspired his username: 8xfreecash.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IMBBY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

