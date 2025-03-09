In October of last year, I wrote one of my first articles here on Seeking Alpha, focusing on Imperial Brands. In that analysis, I concluded that share buybacks should accelerate EPS growth to 6-7%. With ongoing buybacks
Imperial Brands: Offers Value, But The Air Is Getting Thinner
Summary
- Imperial Brands has delivered a 25% total since my last coverage six months ago, exceeding expectations, with shares up over 130% since 2020.
- Despite rising share prices and expanded multiples, Imperial Brands remains attractive due to its strong cash generation and ongoing share buybacks and dividends.
- However, current valuation at 9.27x earnings and a 5.8% dividend yield is less compelling compared to past years and peers like British American Tobacco.
- Imperial Brands leads in shareholder yield but lags behind British American Tobacco in free cash flow yield and New Generation Products.
- Given the buybacks Imperial Brands should grow at 6-7% a year, therefore the current FCF yield of 10.45% still looks attractive compared to other sectors, and I keep rating the shares a buy.
