Asure Software: Great Growth But At What Cost

Matthew Zeets
1.42K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Asure Software reported Q4 2024 earnings with revenue of $30.8M, a 17.3% Y/Y growth, but missed EPS expectations with -$0.12 GAAP EPS.
  • Despite strong topline growth over the last decade, Asure's revenue per share has stagnated due to significant share dilution.
  • The HCM space is highly competitive, and Asure's small size and lack of profitability pose significant risks to sustained growth.
  • I rate Asure Software as a Hold, maintaining a small position until positive trends in profitability and revenue per share emerge.

Employees, Payroll Binder data finance report business with graph analysis in office.

sasirin pamai

Q4 2024 Earnings

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) just reported their Q4 2024 earnings and they were kind of a mixed bag. Revenue was inline at $30.8M which was good for 17.3% Y/Y growth. Earnings came in with GAAP EPS of -$0.12 which

This article was written by

Matthew Zeets
1.42K Followers
I was taught the value of investing and the power of compounding money at a young age by my dad and aunt. My dad helped me start a CD when I was about 10 to get better returns off my Christmas and birthday money. I started investing in the stock market when I was in grad school for Computer Science in 2008/2009. Stocks had dropped so far, it seemed like too good of a buying opportunity to me to pass up. I hardly knew anything about individual stocks, but luckily my timing was good and I saw multi-bagger returns on almost all my stock picks over the next few years. I've been interested in the stock market ever since and have done research on Seeking Alpha the last 5 years, as well as taking a couple online business/finance courses.A farting horse will never tire; a farting man is a man to hire.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASUR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ASUR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASUR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASUR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News