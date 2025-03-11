Shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) have started to retrace from their 52-week highs as President Trump continues to discuss tariffs on Canada and Mexico. After shares of ENB reached $45.78 in February, they retraced by more than 8% to $42. This has pushed the dividend yield
Enbridge: I'm Buying The Dip And Not Concerned About Tariffs
Summary
- Enbridge's shares have retraced from 52-week highs due to tariff discussions, pushing the dividend yield past 6%, and presenting a buying opportunity.
- Despite potential tariff impacts, Enbridge's fee-based contracts and diversified assets mitigate risks, ensuring stable revenue and growth from long-term projects.
- Enbridge's record 2024 performance, significant capital investments, and projected EBITDA growth make it a strong candidate for income investors seeking stable dividends.
- The current selloff is seen as an opportunity, with Enbridge's unique infrastructure, organic growth projects, and high dividend yield offering long-term value.
