Broadcom Brought Hope For Growth Back To The Market
Summary
- Broadcom's Q1'25 earnings led to an 8% stock surge as a result of durable growth in AI chips and emerging partnerships with hyperscalers.
- Despite market noise from Microsoft's data center lease cancellations, hyperscalers' capital spending growth remains durable, posing a strong market opportunity for Broadcom.
- Broadcom's growth rate may accelerate in the back half of eFY25 as higher volume XPU shipments come online.
- AVGO stock has yet to recover from the decline following the DeepSeek V3 model release, creating a strong buying opportunity for new and existing shareholders.
