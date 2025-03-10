I rate Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), a Hold, for REIT focused investors who are looking for a combination of income and capital appreciation. In the recently posted Q4 results, PSA performed adequately but doesn't have any major
Public Storage Q4: Good REIT, Expensive At This Time
Summary
- Public Storage is the world's largest self-storage REIT, with a rising dividend and opportunity for capital appreciation.
- Q4 2024 results showed good performance but highlighted challenges in revenue growth post-Covid, making PSA expensive compared to peers.
- Despite the current premium valuation, the Company's proven business model and consistent dividend growth make it a viable long-term hold for income and capital appreciation.
- In this article, I explain why PSA is a good choice for long-term buy and hold capital appreciation plus income, but may not be the best time to buy.
