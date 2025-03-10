With the S&P 500's increased volatility due to various factors such as China's AI developments and Trump's economic policies, covered call funds are anticipated to generate larger premiums from their options strategies. These increased distributions along with a fall in
XDTE: This Fund Will Never Recover Its NAV
Summary
- The Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF offers 20%+ yields and weekly payouts, but investors need to be mindful about NAV erosion and potential tax implications.
- XDTE's synthetic covered call strategy is subject to mark-to-market rules that prevent XDTE from recovering its NAV over the long run.
- These rules also subject XDTE to potential unintended tax consequences that investors need to be aware of and plan around.
- Overall, positive total returns and large payouts give investors more control over their finances that could be worth more depending on their personal situation.
- I rate XDTE a Buy so long as it maintains total returns closely correlated to the S&P 500 and its AUM.
