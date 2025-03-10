Fidelity Value Discovery Fund Q4 2024 Review

Fidelity Investments
624 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • For the three months ending December 31, 2024, the fund's Retail Class shares returned -3.41%, trailing the -1.94% return of the benchmark Russell 3000® Value Index.
  • Banks were beneficiaries of improved investor sentiment in Q4, reflecting the market's perception that banks and other financial firms will enjoy a favorable environment under the income U.S. administration.
  • Our view is that a stock's market value eventually will converge with its intrinsic value – or true underlying worth – over time.

Searching for Value , Looking For Value , Magnifying Glass Search Value

matdesign24

Investment Approach

  • Fidelity® Value Discovery Fund is a large-cap, value-oriented strategy that seeks capital appreciation.
  • We focus on companies where there is a significant price dislocation, believing that a stock's market value will move toward its intrinsic (fair) value over time. We

This article was written by

Fidelity Investments
624 Followers
Fidelity’s mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses we serve. Fidelity’s strength comes from the scale of our diversified, market-leading financial services businesses that serve individuals, families, employers, wealth management firms, and institutions. With assets under administration of $12.6 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.9 trillion as of December 31, 2023, we focus on meeting the unique needs of a broad and growing customer base. Privately held for 77 years, Fidelity employs more than 74,000 associates with its headquarters in Boston and a global presence spanning nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Recommended For You

About FVDFX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FVDFX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FVDFX
--
FVDKX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News