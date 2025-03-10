The OPEC You've Never Heard Of: Why Potash Prices Could Boom

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IPI, MOS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.



Gate City Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. This research report expresses our research opinions. Any information contained in this report may include forward-looking statements, expectations, pro forma analyses, estimates, and projections. These types of statements, expectations, pro forma analyses, estimates, and projections may turn out to be incorrect for reasons beyond Gate City Capital Management, LLC's control. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before making any investment decision with respect to securities covered herein. Following publication of any presentation, report or letter, we intend to continue transacting in the securities covered therein, including any purchases or sales, at any time hereafter regardless of our initial recommendation. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and Gate City Capital Management, LLC does not undertake to update this report or any information contained herein. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.