Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) has come a long way in cleaning up its act, and the numbers show it. The bank has been cutting costs, buying back stock, and focusing on efficiency, all of which have helped boost profitability. But here’s the thing—while the
Wells Fargo: A Strong Bank, But Is It A Good Buy Right Now?
Summary
- Wells Fargo has improved efficiency and profitability but lacks significant revenue growth and faces regulatory issues, making the stock fully valued at $71 per share.
- Buybacks have boosted EPS, but real revenue expansion is needed for substantial stock price growth; current valuation isn't a bargain.
- Management is committed to shareholder returns, but regulatory hurdles and economic risks could limit future buybacks and growth.
- Hold WFC if you own it; consider buying at $60-$65 for a better entry point, given limited upside potential at current prices.
