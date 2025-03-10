Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF) reported Q4 and FY 2024 results before market open last Wednesday, February 26th, and was greeted by a negative reaction that sent the shares down 4 to 5%. The stock
Perfect Corp.: Solid Execution Amid Industry Headwinds
Summary
- Perfect Corp.'s Q4 and FY 2024 results were solid, aligning with guidance despite a negative market reaction and ongoing B2B challenges.
- The acquisition of Wannaby enhances Perfect Corp.'s AI capabilities and market reach, positioning it as a leader in Beauty and Fashion AI.
- Strong B2C performance, with 1 million paid subscribers and growing engagement, provides resilience against B2B spending softness and supports long-term growth.
- With $165.9 million in cash, no debt, and disciplined cost management, Perfect Corp. is financially stable and well-positioned for future opportunities.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PERF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.