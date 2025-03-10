EICA: Still A Buy, Favorable Risk-Reward Profile
Summary
- EICA is a term preferred equity with bond characteristics, offering a 5.2% current yield and 7.1% yield to maturity (maturing in October 2026).
- The security is less volatile and becoming less risky over time due to its low duration of 1.6 years.
- EICA's attractive yield and low duration make it a compelling investment, especially as many fixed income instruments are currently overvalued.
- The risk/reward profile of EICA is favorable, with a 300 bps spread over 2-year treasuries, making it a continued 'Buy' recommendation.
