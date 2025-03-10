EICA: Still A Buy, Favorable Risk-Reward Profile

Binary Tree Analytics
5.02K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • EICA is a term preferred equity with bond characteristics, offering a 5.2% current yield and 7.1% yield to maturity (maturing in October 2026).
  • The security is less volatile and becoming less risky over time due to its low duration of 1.6 years.
  • EICA's attractive yield and low duration make it a compelling investment, especially as many fixed income instruments are currently overvalued.
  • The risk/reward profile of EICA is favorable, with a 300 bps spread over 2-year treasuries, making it a continued 'Buy' recommendation.

Evening commute with people passing a LED illuminated viaduct at a modern business district

EschCollection

Thesis

We last covered the Eagle Point Income Company Inc. CAL NT 26 (NYSE:EICA) early last year, when we assigned a 'Buy' rating to this baby bond. The security has delivered since, delivering a 9.4% total return with de-minimis volatility:

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics
5.02K Followers
With an investment banking cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics ('BTA') aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades. BTA focuses on CEFs, ETFs and Special Situations, and aims to deliver high annualized returns with a low volatility profile. We have been investing for over 20 years after obtaining a Finance major at a top university.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EICA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EICA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EICA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EICA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News