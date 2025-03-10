Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCQX:MAKSY) (OTCQX:MAKSF) operates retail stores in the UK and internationally. The company has 1058 stores within the UK and 434 internationally as of 2024
Marks and Spencer: A Major Turnaround Is Materializing
Summary
- Marks and Spencer has had a weak history, as store expansion was coupled with underperforming sales across poorly perceived locations.
- From 2022 forward, significant turnaround efforts have shown great progress. Better assortments and stores have driven better traffic, and M&S's £500m cost savings are progressing.
- As the stock has risen in the past couple of years through turnaround progress, I now estimate MAKSY stock to have a fair margin of safety.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.