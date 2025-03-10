General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is not getting much love from investors right now. The stock is trading more than 30% below its all-time high and has significantly underperformed the broader market since the end of 2023.
General Mills Is A Solid Long-Term Investment With Upside Potential
Summary
- General Mills stock is currently underperforming, with its stock over 30% below its all-time high, largely due to disappointing top and bottom line growth.
- Despite recent struggles, GIS stock is attractively valued with a 3.9% dividend yield and a P/E ratio of 13.53, suggesting potential upside.
- Ongoing restructuring in the yogurt business and a focus on pet food are expected to drive a medium- to long-term turnaround.
- Even with conservative earnings forecasts, there's an upside potential of 10%+ including dividends, with additional gains possible from a strong Euro and a shift to defensive stocks.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.