Bond Markets Brace For Growth Slowdown

Survey Monday

Trump said the U.S. is in "a period of transition," Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick declared there won't be a recession. According to last month's Sentiment Survey, readers saw a 25% chance of a recession this year. Do you think a recession will happen in the next 12 months?



Take the survey here and don't forget to share your thoughts in the WSB comments section.

Growth concerns

Bond traders have been preparing for a potential downturn in the U.S. economy in light of recent chaotic tariff decisions, even as the Trump administration seeks to deflect these concerns. When asked if he was expecting a recession, President Donald Trump said he "hates to predict things like that" and said "there is a period of transition because what we're doing is very big."

Don't fear: Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has declared that "there's going to be no recession in America." He told NBC News Trump plans to grow the U.S. economy "in a way we've never grown before." If Trump's bringing growth to America, "I would never bet on recession, no chance," Lutnick said. The official also insisted that while some foreign-made products might be more expensive, American products will get cheaper.



Bond watch: But bond traders appear to be more pessimistic and are increasingly buying short-dated Treasuries, with the two-year yield (US2Y) declining sharply over the last two weeks. The US2Y, which is most sensitive to interest rate outlook, is currently 5 basis points lower at 3.95%, while the 10-year yield (US10Y) is down 5 bps at 4.25%. This is despite inflation expectations remaining high due to tariffs and immigration policies, indicating that bond traders are focusing more on long-term growth concerns.



Bigger picture: The odds of a recession remain low, but there are signs of economic slowdown. The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model expects the economy to contract 2.4% in the first quarter. "While the headline number is scary, and those more pessimistic have used it to build their case for an imminent recession, the details are far less ominous," Investing Group Leader Lawrence Fuller said. "The sharp contraction was due largely to a huge trade deficit at the start of the year, which subtracted approximately 3.5% from GDP, as U.S. businesses ramped imports to front run Trump's tariffs." Take the WSB survey.