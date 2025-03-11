Total Energy Services: The 13% FCF Yield Is Attractive, Despite Headwinds

The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • Total Energy Services' 2024 free cash flow yield remains attractive despite subdued revenue growth and volatile oil and gas prices, presenting a buying opportunity.
  • The company's net profit increased significantly in 2024, with an EPS of C$1.56, driven by reduced net finance costs and strong cash flow performance.
  • 2025 capex is projected to be 30% lower, enhancing sustaining free cash flow, with strong North American demand and Australian division momentum expected.
  • Trading at less than 2.6 times EBITDA, Total Energy Services is a 'buy' with potential for 'strong buy' if the oil and gas sector improves.
Three pump jacks on the prairie.

John Drost

Introduction

Canadian company Total Energy Services (OTCPK:TOTZF) (TSX:TOT:CA) is a service provider to the oil and gas industry with activities in the USA, Canada and Australia. While the revenue growth in 2024

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor
22.51K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TOT:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have a small long position as the share price ran away from me last year. I may expand this position at or around the current share price.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

