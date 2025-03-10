Perfect Corp.: Rising With AI And AR/VR For Beauty And Fashion

Summary

  • Perfect Corp.'s main value proposition is its AI and AR/VR technology to power consumer beauty apps and a SaaS platform serving over 700 global businesses.
  • The company has over 1 million active subscribers, growing 14.3% YoY in key global markets.
  • PERF is shifting to a subscription-based SaaS model via APIs and virtual try-on solutions for brands.
  • Innovations include online skin diagnostics (with 40+ million uses) and the upcoming AI copilot PerfectGPT, which will launch in Q2 2025.
  • In my view, PERF is a promising speculative Buy. Its innovative AI/AR technology and growth potential justify this rating.

Hermosa mujer mostrando sus habilidades de maquillaje durante la videollamada en una tableta digital

AleksandarGeorgiev/E+ via Getty Images

Perfect Corp. (PERF) is a technology company centered around beauty and fashion tools that leverage artificial intelligence [AI] and augmented reality [AR]. PERF basically has software dedicated to individual users and brands. For instance, YouCam is a suite of

