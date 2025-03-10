CARY: High Yield And Quite Low Risk, But CLO ETFs Look Better

Fred Piard
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • The Angel Oak Income ETF is an actively managed high-yield fund, primarily investing in mortgage-backed securities, collateralized obligations, and asset-backed securities.
  • CARY has a low-risk profile for a high-yield fund, based on credit risk and historical volatility.
  • CARY outperforms the total US bond market and a high-yield bond benchmark in risk-adjusted performance but lags three CLO ETFs.
  • One of them has a better return, lower volatility, shallower drawdown, lower expense ratio, higher liquidity and a similar yield.
  • Quantitative Risk & Value members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Exchange Traded Fund initials ETFs on wooden blocks written in English language with US dollar bills and a piggy bank in the image composition. Top view photo.

Strategy

Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an actively managed ETF launched on 11/07/2022 and focused on high-yield debt. CARY has a 30-day SEC yield of 5.86%, an average yield to maturity of 6.75% and a net expense ratio of 0.80%. Distributions

Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with risk indicators and data-driven, time-tested strategies. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard
15.95K Followers

Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been investing in data-driven systematic strategies since 2010.

Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CARY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on CARY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CARY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News