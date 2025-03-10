Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The Autistic Investor as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
Moncler Jackets Worth The Price, The Stock Not Yet
Summary
- The Moncler segment is one of the most successful brands in the luxury fashion market, and there are still opportunities for expansion in the Americas.
- The Stone Island segment is likely to grow in all geographic areas.
- The luxury fashion market faces challenges, making the future volatile and unpredictable.
- My analysis results in a fair value of €49.9 per share, based on a 9% discount rate.
- This article analyzes the future of Moncler Group driven by the number of stores and revenue per store.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.