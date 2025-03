Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The Autistic Investor as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.

My education and experience is in Chemical Engineering. This analytical background puts me in an unique position to add different perspectives and expertise to the Seeking Alpha community.My journey into investing started 15 years ago and I have been hooked ever since. I focus on sectors that are both exciting and easy to understand. My approach is rooted in fundamental analysis: I dive deep into the mechanics behind the financial statements and zoom out to the industry trends.Ultimately, I’m here to do what I love and build a following, all while exploring the companies that are shaping our future.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.