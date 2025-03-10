S&P 500 Tracking 2020 Covid Crash Too Closely (Technical Analysis)

  • I approach investing as a realist, focusing on minimizing losses while seeking opportunities, and I see high risk in the S&P 500 now.
  • Historical patterns, like the 1987 crash and 2020 decline, suggest the S&P 500 may face significant volatility and potential downturns in 2025.
  • My strategy involves playing both offense and defense, using options and maintaining cash positions to protect against sudden market declines.
  • Despite the current market uncertainty, I remain prepared for any outcome, balancing put and call options to navigate potential market fallout effectively.
I say and write it all the time: I'm not a bull or a bear. I'm a realist. I go where the evidence and the odds take me. I imagine that is no different from many investors. Except for

I'm Rob Isbitts, founder of Sungarden Investment Publishing. I run the new investing group Sungarden YARP Portfolio, a community dedicated to navigating the modern investment climate with humility, discipline, and a non-traditional approach to income investing. I've been charting investments since the 1980s, and I spent decades an an investment advisor and fund manager before semi-retiring in 2020. Now, this investing group is my focus. The markets tells us a story…we just have to listen! I teach subscribers how to do that.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own SPY puts and calls, though the puts are much higher in option "notional value."

