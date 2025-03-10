5 Bursting Bubbles

Chris DeMuth Jr.
Investing Group Leader
(5min)

Summary

  • Sell half of your holdings in sectors like quantum computing, bitcoin mining, and engine leasing due to high prices and euphoric sentiment.
  • Bitcoin miners and digital currencies like FTX Token are overvalued; consider selling half to mitigate risks.
  • Deleverage by selling half of your SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust, or SPY, holdings and diversify across different markets and cap structures for better after-tax compounding.
  • Despite potential bubbles, these trades could be early; earn returns in treasuries while awaiting better opportunities.
Sell ½ (or Short)

For 2025, don’t buy SPY; if you’re long, sell half and keep plenty of dry powder. Parts of today’s market combine a high price with euphoric sentiment. Here’s where I see the

Chris DeMuth Jr.
38.25K Followers

Chris DeMuth Jr., is the founder of Rangeley Capital.

Chris runs the investing group Sifting the World, in which he shares his best ideas, deep research, extensive resources and real time updates as investments play out. The group contains an experienced community that shares specialized knowledge when members have local knowledge of opportunities under discussion. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD, WLFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/957061-chris-demuth-jr/5549358-legal-disclosure

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

