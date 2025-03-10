There's a high probability that in the years between 2025 and 2035 stocks will have returns so low that goals and dreams will be called into question. The coming ten years will be especially tough on investors who primarily own stock
SPY: Be Like Berkshire And Buffett And Get Your House In Order For The Reckoning To Come
Summary
- The stock market is likely to experience low returns between 2025 and 2035, potentially becoming a "lost decade" for investors with high valuation as a major underlying cause.
- Buffett's selling as well as negative forecasts by major investment firms prefigure a decade in which underwhelming returns may cause investors to fail to achieve goals and dreams.
- Investors should lower expectations and not reach speculatively for returns the market doesn't provide.
- For 2025 through 2035, bonds and CDs may outperform stocks and value stocks should beat growth stocks. Insurance and MLPs should perform reasonably well with major indexes performing badly.
- Foreign stocks may outperform and should probably be bought through indexes.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.