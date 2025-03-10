NEW YORK (March 7) - The Bureau of Labor Statistics [BLS] announced 151,000 new jobs for February, according to the Establishment Survey, a collection of job creation data from businesses replying to the survey. The number was 5.6% below the consensus estimate
Jobs Prints As A 'Nothingburger', But Evidence Points To A Rapidly Slowing Economy
Summary
- February saw 151,000 new jobs, below the 160,000 consensus; unemployment held steady at 4.1%, but the U6 rate rose to 8%, the highest since October 2021.
- Job creation was led by Private Education & Health Services and Healthcare, while the Hospitality and Retail sectors saw job losses due to adverse weather and other factors.
- Inflation remains well above the 2% target, with the Fed maintaining rates as economic growth slows. We expect Q1 GDP to print around 1.5%.
- The Trump Administration's aggressive policies, including tariffs and tax proposals, could re-shore manufacturing and exclude companies outside North America from the USMCA, but short-term consumer impacts are expected.
- The shorter term adverse consumer impacts of tariffs should be addressed ASAP with tax policy that eliminates income tax on tips and overtime. This could even be a stand-alone bill, which would likely receive bipartisan support.
