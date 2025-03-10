Preferreds Weekly Review: Gauging Yield In Currently Callable Preferreds

Mar. 10, 2025 10:14 AM ET, , , ,
ADS Analytics
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • We take a look at the action in preferreds and baby bonds through the last week of February and highlight some of the key themes we are watching.
  • Preferred stocks rose last week, driven by falling Treasury yields, though spreads remain tight within their 2-year range.
  • PRIF.PR.I's yield-to-worst is better represented by its 8.4% yield-to-maturity, given the immediate cash benefit of its yield-to-call.
  • Rithm Capital is partly redeeming its Series A preferred.
  • When comparing preferreds of the same issuer, opting for a lower coupon, but similar yield can be advantageous due to redemption likelihood.
  • Systematic Income members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Control panel

Mutlu Kurtbas/E+ via Getty Images

Welcome to another installment of our Preferreds Market Weekly Review, where we discuss preferred stock and baby bond market activity from both the bottom-up, highlighting individual news and events, as well as top-down, providing an overview of the

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

ADS Analytics
12.83K Followers

ADS Analytics is a team of analysts with experience in research and trading departments at several industry-leading global investment banks. They focus on generating income ideas from a range of security types including: CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds, BDCs as well as individual preferred stocks and baby bonds.

ADS Analytics runs the investing group Systematic Income which features 3 different portfolios for a range of yield targets as well interactive tools for investors, daily updates and a vibrant community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RITM.PR.A, PRIF.PR.I either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PRIF.PR.I--
Priority Income Fund, Inc. 6.125% SER I TERM PREF STOCK DUE 2028
RITM.PR.A--
Rithm Capital Corp. 7.50% PFD SER A
PRIF.PR.J--
Priority Income Fund, Inc. CAL NT 28
OXLCI--
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. CAL NT 30
RITM.PR.B--
Rithm Capital Corp. 7.125 SR B PFD
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News