Back in December, I laid out my thesis on why I am "Not Paying The $1 Trillion Price Tag" for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), and I assigned a "Sell" rating". Since then, shares are down 25%, while the S&P 500 (
Broadcom's Earnings Reignite AI Hopes
Summary
- Broadcom's Q1 FY 2025 results show strong growth, with revenue up 25% YoY, driven by a 77% surge in AI semiconductor revenue.
- Profitability expanded, with gross margins at 73.5% and operating margins at 42.1%, highlighting AI's role in margin improvement.
- AI infrastructure CAPEX from major tech firms is set to boost Broadcom's commercial momentum, with Q2 AI revenue guidance exceeding expectations.
- Valuation estimates suggest a fair value of ~$175 per share. I shift my rating to "Hold" due to balanced risk-reward.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Not financial advice
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.