Summary

  • Despite macroeconomic risks, EPR's strong fundamentals, low valuation, and over 6% dividend yield make it a compelling buy for income-focused, long-term investors.
  • Recent earnings show improved FFO and AFFO, with a well-covered monthly dividend and a conservative payout ratio, positioning EPR for future growth.
  • EPR's 2025 outlook predicts AFFO growth of 4.1%, supported by continued investments in experiential assets and a strong balance sheet.
  • While reliant on consumer spending, EPR's focus on experiences and a high dividend yield above 6% offer significant upside for income-focused investors.
Real estate agent pressing button on virtual screen.

jackaldu/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

When it comes to investing, particularly dividend investing, I think it's prudent investors learn to develop a long-term mindset.

Far too many, in my opinion, focus on the short-term negative noise and miss the opportunity to buy some great companies at



