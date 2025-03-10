The Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is a good pick for income investors. It gives exposure to 1-3 year U.S. treasures with minimal volatility and currently has a stable yield of around 3.84%. Most importantly, though, it has an ultra-low expense ratio
VGSH: Boring, Safe, But Quietly Beating Other Income Investments
Summary
- VGSH offers exposure to 1-3 year U.S. Treasuries with minimal volatility, a stable yield of 3.84%, and an ultra-low expense ratio of 0.03%.
- Its risk profile is favorable due to its lower duration risk and stable trading range, making it a safer option in volatile markets.
- VGSH is ideal for investors seeking safety and liquidity over high returns, and can serve as a tactical alternative to holding cash.
- The ETF's positive real yields and potential for price appreciation make it a solid buy, especially as interest rates are likely to fall.
