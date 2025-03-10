A. O. Smith Corp. (NYSE:AOS) is a manufacturer of a broad range of residential and commercial water heaters and boilers, along with water and air purification systems. Founded in 1874, A. O. Smith is now an $8 billion (by market cap) water technology
A. O. Smith: Benefiting From The Twin Tailwinds Of Water And Efficiency
Summary
- A. O. Smith Corp., manufacturer of a broad range of residential and commercial water heaters and boilers, along with water and air purification systems, is now an $8 billion (by market cap) water technology leader.
- To date, AOS increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years, with a 10-year dividend growth rate of 15.8%.
- A. O. Smith moved its revenue from $2.5 billion in FY 2015 to $3.8 billion in FY 2024, a compound annual growth rate of 4.8%.
- AOS is benefiting from the twin tailwinds of water and efficiency.
About AOS Stock
