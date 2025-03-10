Uncertainty around economic policy is near all-time highs, with most of that focused on trade policy. Is the uncertainty part of President Trump’s plan? Or part of his negotiating strategy? I have no idea, but the effects are obvious and
Weekly Market Pulse: Stop-N-Go... N-Stop
Summary
- The uncertainty around tariffs has already had an impact on the economy as companies stockpile goods from overseas in advance of the tariffs. We’ve seen a surge in imports over the last two months and the trade deficit has expanded to a new record.
- What markets are saying right now is that the economy is slowing modestly from the Q4 pace. That may well change as we get more clarity on future trade and fiscal policies but that is the current situation.
- Despite the volatility from erratic policymaking, all that has happened is that the dollar and interest rates have fallen back to where they spent most of 2024, a year when real GDP grew by 2.5%.
Joe has worked in the financial services industry since 1992 in various capacities, including Operations Manager, Compliance Manager, Registered Representative and Portfolio Manager. From 1997 to 2006, when he founded Alhambra Investment Management, Mr. Calhoun was a Director of Investments at Oppenheimer & Co. Mr. Calhoun holds the Series 63 (Uniform Securities Agent State Law) and 65 (Uniform Investment Advisor Law) securities licenses. He has previously taken and passed the Series 7 (General Securities Representative) and Series 9/10 (General Securities Sales Supervisor) securities exams. Joe proudly served in the U.S. Navy’s nuclear submarine service for 8 years (1983-1990) and was awarded several commendations including the Navy Achievement Medal in 1987. He studied engineering at the University of South Carolina and is a graduate of the U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Propulsion School. He founded Alhambra Investment Management as a registered investment advisory to address the needs of the individual investor. His market commentaries are widely read and published at various online outlets. He has appeared on Larry Kudlow’s program on CNBC and various radio programs. He is also an editor of the website RealClearMarkets.com.