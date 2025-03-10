S&P 500 Drops As AI Balloon Starts To Pop
Summary
- The S&P 500 dropped 3.1% week over week, closing at 5,770.20 on Friday, 7 March 2025.
- AI-leader Nvidia dropped well below the $3 trillion capitalization mark during the past week.
- The latest update of the alternative futures chart shows the trajectory of the S&P 500 is running below the projected trajectory associated with investors focusing their attention on the upcoming future quarter of 2025-Q2.
