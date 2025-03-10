On January 22nd, we wrote that it was "It's Time to Buy Long-Term Treasury Bonds." By the end of February, the price of TLT had risen 5.6%. Then last week it gave back 2.5%. Should you still buy long-term bonds? We
Should You Still Buy Long-Term Treasury Bonds?
Summary
- We recommended buying long-term treasury bonds on January 22nd near the bottom. Despite last week's 2.5% decline, we still believe it remains a good buy.
- The January buy signal, based on our bullish ranking of the Hulbert bond survey, usually provides a buy signal that will last 3–6 months.
- Investors should consider buying 50% now, and if there is further short-term price weakness, which we expect, 50% later.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.