Synopsys And Cadence: The Semiconductor-Software Kings
Summary
- Electronic Design Automation software is critical to semiconductor development, and the sector is highly concentrated and dominated by two companies.
- Synopsys and Cadence, beyond EDA software, provide Intellectual Property and collect licensing and royalty fees.
- Both companies have extraordinarily wide moats supported by high switching costs, proprietary intellectual property, and a strong network effect. I expect both to have decade-long growth runways.
- Yet only one is a buy here, due to, in my eyes, excessive valuation.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SNPS, KLAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Although I aim to always give actionable recommendations based on doing my research to the best of my abilities, this should never be seen as investment advice - please never skip doing your own research.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.