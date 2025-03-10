Palantir Can't Outrun A Market Meltdown - Rating Downgrade

Summary

  • The macro environment is shifting, and I foresee a significant market downturn in 2025 after a 76% bull run in the S&P500 since October 2022.
  • I sold my long position in Palantir and I am considering shorting this stock.
  • I expect inflation and economic contraction in 2025, driven by tariffs and DOGE cost cutting measures, which could push the US economy into a tailspin, impacting equities across the board.
  • I believe Palantir's stock will drop with the market due to its high beta. If the broader market sells off, Palantir's stock could fall at an amplified rate.

Candle stick graph chart with indicator showing bullish point or bearish point, up trend or down trend of price of stock market or stock exchange trading, investment concept.

pookpiik/iStock via Getty Images

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) was among my strong buy picks in 2024. Since my December article, the stock is still up 13%. I argue it won't stay there for long. After my February

I have a contrarian investment style, highly risky, and often dealing with illiquid options. My timeframe tends to be between 3-24 months. I like stocks that have experienced a recent sell-off due to non-recurrent events, particularly when insiders are buying shares at the new lower price.

