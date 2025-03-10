Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) was among my strong buy picks in 2024. Since my December article, the stock is still up 13%. I argue it won't stay there for long. After my February
Palantir Can't Outrun A Market Meltdown - Rating Downgrade
Summary
- The macro environment is shifting, and I foresee a significant market downturn in 2025 after a 76% bull run in the S&P500 since October 2022.
- I sold my long position in Palantir and I am considering shorting this stock.
- I expect inflation and economic contraction in 2025, driven by tariffs and DOGE cost cutting measures, which could push the US economy into a tailspin, impacting equities across the board.
- I believe Palantir's stock will drop with the market due to its high beta. If the broader market sells off, Palantir's stock could fall at an amplified rate.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in PLTR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.