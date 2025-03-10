Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) have delivered a total return of 74% since my initial Buy recommendation, Costco: A Strong Company With A Wide Moat At A Fair Price, was published on November
Costco: Overvalued After Strong Bull Run (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- COST shares have risen by 74% since my Buy rating on the stock was published in late 2023.
- The company's business continues to perform well, and the company is gaining market share relative to competitors.
- The stock now trades at a very high valuation relative to peers and its own historical norms.
- I do not view the current valuation as attractive.
- I am downgrading the stock to Sell.
