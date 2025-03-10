Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Management presents at Leerink 2025 Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Leerink 2025 Global Healthcare Conference March 10, 2025 9:20 AM ET

Lucas Montarce - CFO

Mike Czapar - Head of IR

Dave Risinger - Leerink Partners

Dave Risinger

All right. So, I think we should get started here. For those of you who don't know me, my name is Dave Risinger. I'm responsible for diversified biopharma research at Leerink Partners. It's very much my pleasure to welcome members of Lilly's leadership team to be here with us in Miami, and thank you for making the trip. So, to my right is Lucas Montarce who is the company's CFO, and to his right is Mike Czapar who is the Head of Investor Relations.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Dave Risinger

And I guess, to kick us off, it would be great, Lucas, to hear your perspective on the revenue guidance for this year. So, we'll get right into it since you're the CFO on the numbers. So, the guidance is $58 billion to $61 billion in revenue. Hoping you could discuss the factors that could drive performance towards the top end of the range, and on the flip side, towards the bottom end of the range.

Lucas Montarce

Sure. I'm happy to be here. Thinking about the revenue for this year, if you look at the midpoint of the range, represents a 32% growth in revenue. When you look at our trajectory the last two years, you go all the way back to 2023, we were growing roughly 20%. Going into 2024, 32%. So, the trajectory of growth is pretty much in line to the trajectory that we have been seeing in the marketplace as well. So we are not expecting a major inflection point getting into 2025. Some of the fundamentals of the business still remain the same. When you think about the incretin portfolio, we presented