Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference March 10, 2025 9:20 AM ET

Gilmore O’Neill - President & CEO

Erick Lucera - EVP and CFO

Welcome to Leerink Global Healthcare Conference 2025. So this morning, we are, discussing with the Editas Management Team, and we have Erick Lucera, and we have, Gilmore O’Neill with us.

So thank you again for joining us for this conversation today. So a lot of exciting things in the making for Editas.

So obviously, maybe we can start with, the transition, right? The company has been transitioning in kind of focusing on the gene editing, but in vivo setting. So I guess the first question would be, what are the type of indication for which you think editing can be a potential advantage, over, other genetic medicine per se, more traditional gene therapy or even RNA, approaches?

Gilmore O’Neill

So that’s a really super question because it really is at the core of our strategy to make sure that Editas chooses targets that are clearly differentiated. So if you look at editing versus traditional sort of AAV delivered type transgene delivery, really interested in going after diseases where durable effects are required.

And that actually is really critical in tissues where there’s any kind of tissue turnover where you’re going to get dilution, because an edit makes a permanent change in the genome, which will be copied with every cell division and expressed in every [indiscernible] cell, unlike an AAV, for example, where you get a dilution of the effect.

And then with regard to other types of therapies like siRNA, ASO, RNA editing, our key focus is on ensuring that we allow CRISPR or use CRISPR to do things that others cannot that those cannot do.

