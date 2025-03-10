JBS S.A. Q4 Preview: I Need To Get More Details On Operations In 2025

Mar. 10, 2025 1:26 PM ETJBS S.A. ADR (JBSAY) StockJBSAY
Gytis Zizys
2.96K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • JBS S.A. ADR is set to report Q4 results on March 25th; analysts expect $20.18B in revenue and $0.57 EPS, but I foresee potential misses.
  • Key focus areas include North American beef operations, tariff impacts, and Brazilian beef performance; management's strategies to mitigate these challenges are crucial.
  • JBS faces significant debt, though it has reduced it to $13.7B; I want to see further progress and management's plans for 2025.
  • Due to tariff uncertainties and market volatility, I recommend staying on the sidelines with JBSAY stock until more information is available post earnings report.

Meat department in a supermarket

luoman

Introduction

JBS S.A. ADR (OTCQX:JBSAY) is due to report its Q4 results on the 25th of March, so I thought I’d go through what to expect from the numbers and give some comments on what I

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys
2.96K Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JBSAY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JBSAY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JBSAY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News