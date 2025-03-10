Conventum-Alluvium Global Fund December 2024 Quarterly Report

Alluvium Asset Management
Summary

  • We bought two new companies during the quarter, Mastercard and Charter Communications.
  • In late October the Federal Court granted the Federal Trade Commission injunction with respect to the Capri and Tapestry merger.
  • We now have 24 years of performance data for the MSCI World Value and Growth Indices.

Introduction

If you had asked us in late September about the short term market ramiﬁcations of a Trump election win, we would have refused to answer. Not because we don’t think about these things. Rather, because they are not knowable (despite what “so-called” experts

