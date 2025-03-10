Conventum-Alluvium Global Fund December 2024 Quarterly Report

Alluvium Asset Management is a private investment management firm based in Sydney, Australia. We manage global portfolios of listed equity securities. Our investment strategies were initially conceived and developed solely for the Founder’s benefit. Our investment processes are based on the merits of fundamental value investing and our belief that behavioural biases are typically detrimental to investment returns. We merge behavioural finance concepts with fundamental business analysis and value investing principles to build portfolios of quality businesses listed on global exchanges.