Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) has a superior business profile and a monopoly-like industry structure in favor of the company. This business profile and industry positioning have benefited the company and its shareholders immensely in the past. However, now things are
Why Intuitive Surgical Is A Sell Despite Monopoly-Like Business
Summary
- Intuitive Surgical has a superior business profile and a monopoly-like industry structure in favor of the company.
- However, now things are changing with competition in the space emerging, and various competitors like Medtronic and Johnson & Johnson are likely to roll out their own products shortly.
- I believe this is a significant risk that can threaten ISRG’s monopoly-like position, leading to pricing headwinds and growth slowdowns for the company.
- Given the impending competition and high valuations, I believe ISRG's stock price will face a reality check, warranting a sell rating.
