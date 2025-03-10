I have been rating Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) as a “Sell” in my last four articles, with the first “Sell” rating about a year ago in March 2024. The first sell rating in my article
Nvidia: 'Buy The Dip' Is Not Always A Great Strategy
Summary
- Nvidia Corporation's Q4/25 results show significant growth, with revenue up 78% YOY and operating income up 76.5% YOY, driven by Data Center.
- AI infrastructure spending and high growth expectations for fiscal 2026-2027 are key drivers, but risks include potential market saturation and economic downturns.
- At 50 times free cash flow, Nvidia appears overvalued, with more downside risk than upside potential in the upcoming quarters.
