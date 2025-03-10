Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Leerink's Global Healthcare Conference 2025 (Transcript)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Leerink's Global Healthcare Conference 2025 March 10, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Charlie Wagner - CFO and COO

David Altshuler - Chief Scientific Officer

Dave Risinger - Leerink Partners

Dave Risinger

Great. Well thanks very much, everyone, for joining us for our next session with Vertex. My name is Dave Risinger. For those of you who don't know me, I cover Diversified Biopharmaceuticals. And it's my pleasure to welcome Charlie Wagner, who is CFO and was recently appointed COO as well; and David Altshuler, who is the company's Chief Scientific Officer to be with us today.

So I thought we could start off by turning it over to you, Charlie, to kick us off with some opening comments.

Charlie Wagner

Yes. Thank you, David, and thanks for everyone who's here. Listen, we're not that far removed from 2024, a year in which Vertex saw exceptional growth in financial performance, regulatory approvals and the important acquisition of Alpine Immune Sciences. Now squarely in 2025, we continue to extend our leadership in CF, notably with the recent approval and ongoing launch of ALYFTREK. We are continuing to build momentum with CASGEVY, our gene editing therapy for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, executing that launch.

And then importantly, now kicking off the growth of our franchise in acute pain with the launch of JOURNAVX. So very, very busy start to the year. We've also got four programs in Phase 3 that will have significant milestones during the year. So something for folks to look forward to there. And I guess I would just say in a period of time when it seems like a lot of people are very - feeling very uncertain and focused on turbulence, we continue to execute very consistently and are really excited for the year and happy to take