Twenty-five years ago, the fun of the Dot Com boom came to an end. Roughly beginning in December 1994 with the release of the first internet browser, Netscape, the Nasdaq would go on to rally just under 600% through the closing high set
The Nasdaq 25 Years Later
Summary
- Even though the Nasdaq has once again pulled back from its most recent highs, the index is now up 250% since that Dot Com peak and is up almost 1,500% since the 2002 low.
- A quarter century later, the Nasdaq is once again in the midst of a new technical revolution with the emergence of AI.
- We show the performance of the Nasdaq in the three and five years following the releases of Netscape and ChatGPT.
